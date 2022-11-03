Whitland Male Choir is headlining a concert at Narberth's Queens Hall for what is believed to be the first time since the 1970s.

The choir are in fine voice and is excited to be putting on the concert on Thursday, November 17, with musical director Hefina Jones saying that members are eagerly looking forward to the event.

The concert, entitled We'll Keep a Welcome is in aid of charities and good causes supported by Narberth and Whitland Rotary Club and Whitland Male Choir.

Rotary club chairman Phil Thompson said that they were delighted to be sponsoring such a magnificent event which is sure to be a fantastic night.

Phil added that the encouragement of talented local young musicians is very important to Rotary and so the club is very pleased to welcome local Pembrokeshire musicians, Ianto Evans (trombone) Lefi Dafydd, (piano), Carys Wood (trumpet) and Jencyn Corp (flute) to take part.

All four recently excelled in the Rotary Sounds Fantastic showcase held at Rhosygilwen Mansion, north Pembrokeshire.

Also giving a solo performance of Ol’ Man River is choir soloist Owain Jenkins, which choir member Huw Jones described as ‘something to behold!'

Tickets are £15, (plus £1 booking fee) from the Queens Hall box office on 01834 861212 and online at Queens Hall - Whitland Male Choir: We'll Keep A Welcome

Full details are on nwrotary.co.uk

Tickets are also available from choir member Huw Jones and from Narberth & Whitland Rotarians.

