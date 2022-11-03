A LOCAL museum has generously offered to house artifacts found in one of Haverfordwest’s most comprehensive archaeological digs in its history.

Over 300 burials were found under the site of the old Ocky Whites building on Bridge Street – which is currently being redeveloped into a modern food hall and market.

Local historian Dr Simon Hancock said Haverfordwest Town Museum would be more than willing to house and display some of the artifacts discovered.

The museum curator told the Western Telegraph: “We would be very keen to provide a permanent home for some of the artifacts - the floor tiles, pieces of effigy, column and of course what appears to be a jet chess piece which they have found.”

Dyfed Archaeological Trust has finally completed its excavations at the site in the town, owned by Pembrokeshire County Council

When the dig team got to there, nearly as soon as a shovel hit the dirt treasures of Haverfordwest’s past were found, including skeletons – and lots of them!

Site manager for the dig, Andrew Shobbrook, confirmed that 307 skeletons have been found, with roughly 50 per cent of them being children.

The trust has been in search of the Priory of St Saviours, dating back to 1246, which was located in the area, but no-one knew exactly where.

Mr Shobrook said the development of the Ocky Whites centre provided a great opportunity to find out some of Haverfordwest’s past – much of which remains a mystery.

And this dig is shedding light on that mystery, including on warfare in the area - a mysterious puncture wound was found in one of the skulls excavated. Archaeologists are not sure, but they believe it could have been caused by a projectile fired at the person, with its ears seeming to have been mutilated – the first suggestion of medieval warfare in the town.

Dr Hancock reiterated the town museum’s generous offer saying any display about the friary would complement our existing display about the Augustinian priory which Cadw excavated between 1983 and 1996.

