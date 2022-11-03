The final push for a community to take ownership of 141-year-old ironmongers is on, after the recent chaos in Westminster has delayed a decision on essential funding.

The much-loved Havards has been operating as a traditional ironmonger from the same site in Newport’s East Street since 1881.

Today it provides a wide range of everyday items including hand tools, nails and screws, key cutting, cookware and crockery, gardening equipment, outdoor clothing, walking boots and wet suits.

READ MORE:

When it was put on the market the community decided it would try to buy Havards, in order to save this historic institution and also help preserve the character and self-sufficiency of the town, and a community share offer was launched.

Since then, an amazing £415,000 has been raised to buy the historic shop which would become the first community-owned hardware store in the UK.

The recent chaos in the corridors of power means that a decision on an application to the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund Grant (COF) has been delayed by at least two months.

Havards has already advertised for a manager and must start trading by December 1 to meet commitments through the Social Investment Tax Relief scheme.

The committee is now driving a final push for £60,000 to buy opening stock and cover the initial start-up overheads, conveyancing and legal searches, which it was hoped would be covered by the COF grant.

The group has four weeks to raise the £60,000 and is re-opening the share offer to all existing and new shareholders.

Everyone who is already a member/shareholder can add to their existing holding, with up to four per cent interest from year three after the community-owned Havards starts trading. New members are very welcome too.

As the project has raised £415,000 so far, the maximum share any one individual can own has now increased to £41,500.

The chair of the committee, Clive Hooper explained: "If every current member bought an additional £200 then our £60,000 target is achieved.

“However not everyone can be expected to stretch their finances to that amount, while others have the resources to do more, so our request is please help this last push with whatever your circumstances can support."

Full details of the community campaign and how to invest can be found on www.siophavards.cymru.