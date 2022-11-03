NEXT week, people will be able to experience being in a World War trench for a special theatre performance.

In honour of marking Armistice Day, a special film and theatre performance will take place at HaverHub on Quay Street in Haverfordwest.

The performance will be of Gathering the Graves – a film and theatre performance commemorating those who lost their lives during the First World War between 1914 and 1918, which was created by Bob Phillips.

The story follows two Pembrokeshire boys including Charlie who go to fight. Charlie is missing in action and Huw, his comrade, spends a lifetime trying to find him. The short film was created in 2017 and an extended hour long version came the following year by local company Media to Motion. It was shown to sold-out audiences at the Llangwm Literary Festival with songs from male voice choir Wrong Direction and a number of acted scenes.

MORE NEWS:

It is based on the true story of Charlie John, Mr Phillips’ great uncle who lived on Quay Street opposite what is now HaverHub and was killed in July 1916 at Mametz Wood.

The audience themselves will be seated in a reconstruction of a First World War trench as the film is played and there are actors and a male voice choir present in an immersive, integrated audience and performance area.

The performances of Gathering the Graves will take place at 7pm on Thursday, November 10 and Friday, November 11 at HaverHub on Quay Street in Haverfordwest.