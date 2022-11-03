A surgery beset by problems and on the brink of closing will be managed by the health board.

Neyland and Johnston Surgery has transferred to being managed by Hywel Dda University Health Board.

This follows the resignation of the General Medical Services contract that the former GP partners held with the Health Board.

While the former partners have either retired or left, the practice staff are said to have been transferred over to the employment of the health board.

The health board has been unable to find a full-time GP to take over and so the practice will be run using locum (temporary) GPs for the time being.

Hywel Dda say patients do not need to do anything as registration automatically remains with Neyland and Johnston Surgery, and patients should continue to access services as normal.

However, it's warned that the practice is undergoing a period of transition over the next few months, and this may involve some gradual changes in systems and processes behind the scenes.

Hywel Dda say the move reflects the wishes of the majority of patients and stakeholders.

Jill Paterson, director of primary care, community and long-term care for Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “The Health Board would like to thank patients for their ongoing support for the practice team.

“While GP recruitment is a significant challenge across the UK, efforts to recruit GPs to join the practice are underway and it is hoped that a combination of new permanent GPs and regular locums can be put in place very soon.

“In the meantime, it is likely that the practice will be dependent on experienced locum GPs, most of whom have worked in other local practices in Pembrokeshire. These locum GPs will have full access to patient notes and records and are supported by the wider Practice multi-disciplinary team.”

