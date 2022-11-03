A SPECIAL concert will bring a range of music from celebrated artists to Milford Haven on Monday.

The Torch Voices Concert will be held at the Torch Theatre on Monday, November 7 at 7.30pm.

The performance by the choir will be varied with musical theatre songs, some festive classics and feature interpretations of pop songs from Adele, Coldplay, Rag’n’Bone Man and Karl Jenkins among more.

There will also be performances from Gelliswick Community Choir and children from the Limelight School of Performing Arts.

It celebrates the work each member of the choir put in by singing online during the pandemic and returning to singing together in person earlier this year.

Angharad Sanders, Torch Voices’ musical director, said: “The Torch Voices choir is proud to host this evening which will also include performances from other local community groups such as the Gelliswick Community Choir and the children of the Limelight School for Performing Arts.”

Torch Voices Concert will be held at the Torch Theatre on Monday, November 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £12 for adults, £10 for concessions and £8.50 for those under 26.

To book tickets, visit www.torchtheatre.co.uk, call the box office on 01646 695267 or email boxoffice@torchtheatre.co.uk

Anyone who would like to join Torch Voices can attend rehearsals on Thursdays between 6pm-7.30pm during term time. Various styles are sung from classical to rock, pop and musical theatre. All are chosen by the choir members.