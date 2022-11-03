PARTS of Pembrokeshire can expect heavy showers and some thunderstorms later today as the Met Office issued another yellow weather warning for parts of south Wales.

The warning – for thunderstorms – is in place from 3pm and will last until 11.59pm. It comes after a few days of heavy rainfall across several parts of south and west Wales.

It is covering parts of Pembrokeshire including Pembroke Dock, Tenby and Saundersfoot.

The Met Office has issued some advice on what to expect during the period. The Met Office said that following heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, some placed may receive an additional 30-40mm of rain in a few hours which could lead to some surface water flooding, particularly where showers are slow moving.

Thunderstorms are said to be mostly limited to coastal areas where lightning and hail may be additional hazards.

They said that you could expect some flooding of a few homes and businesses which could lead to damage to buildings or structures, a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail.

There could also be delays to some train services and some short-term loss of power and other services.

The Met Office also warns that should there be lightning strikes, there could be damage to a few buildings and structures.