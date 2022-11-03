FOLLY farm has welcomed Bounty, an adorable tiny Kirk’s Dik-Dik, which is one of the smallest species of antelope in the world.

Announcing the birth on Facebook, the attraction welcomed a teenie female calf cnamed 'Bounty' to the centre.

"Bounty is currently staying cosy under her heat lamp indoors."

The little calf's mum also has an adorable name in Lady Coconut.

Kirk's Dik Dik's - natives of the shurblands and savannas of eastern Africa - grow to a maximum size of just 40cm, but can still run at speeds of up to 26mph.

The species takes its name from Sir John Kirk, a 19th century Scottish naturalist, as well as the sound it makes when fleeing from danger.

Bounty with mum Lady Coconut at Folly Farm (Image: Western Telegraph)

