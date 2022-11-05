HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, November 2.





Rhona Edith Evans (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, October 24 of Rhona Evans of Ferry Road, Pennar. She was 83.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, November 9 with a service at Pennar Community Church, Bethany at 11am followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. Flowers will be welcome or if preferred, donations in lieu in memory of Rhona for The Stroke Association may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Patricia Elizabeth Eddels (Broad Haven)

Pat passed away at Withybush Hospital on October 14 aged 86 years. Dearly loved she will be sadly missed by her dog, Dougal and many friends.

Private funeral service. All enquiries to Roy Folland & son, Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Margaret Eirianydd “Nin” Lewis (Clunderwen)

Peacefully on Friday, October 28, at home with her family, Margaret Eirianydd (Nin), of Min-y-ddol, Bro'r Dderwen, Clunderwen. Beloved wife of the late Howard, dear mother and mother-in-law of Ann, Janet, John and the late Russell. Loving grandmother great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Strictly Private Funeral Service and interment at Calfaria Chapel, Login. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards Meddygfa Taf Surgery or Whitland and Narberth Nurses or The Paul Sartori Foundation. (Cheques payable to 'Donation Account' please) c/o Ken Davies and Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, SA66 7NQ Tel: 01437 563319

Kenneth Gwynne Griffiths (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Monday, October 24 of Mr. Kenneth Gwynne Griffiths, affectionally known as 'Kenny', aged 78 years of Stranraer Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock. Beloved husband to Betty. Dearly loved dad to Gail and Adrian and Martin and Vicki. Cherished grandad to Aaron, Ryan, Addison, Joseph and Rheya. Great granddad to Mabel.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 5 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Gwilym Aneurin “Gwilym Hendre” Williams (Llangrannog)

Peacefully at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen on Wednesday, October 26 Gwilym, Hendre, Llangrannog passed away aged 86 years; dear and supportive husband of Bethan, devoted father of Huw and Lynwen, respected father-in-law of Angharad, much loved grandfather of Dafydd, Sion and Elin, respected brother of John, Eira, Keith and the late Anita.

Public funeral service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Thursday, November 10 at 3.15pm. Family floral tribute only, donations may be given if desired to support 'RABI' (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution) received by the Funeral Director, Maldwyn Lewis, Afallon, Penrhiw-pâl, Llandysul, SA44 5QH. Tel (01239) 851005.

Yn dawel yn Ysbyty Glangwili, ar ddydd Mercher 26ain Hydref 2022 hunodd Gwilym, Hendre, Llangrannog yn 86 mlwydd oed; priod annwyl a chefnogol Bethan, tad ymroddgar Huw a Lynwen, tad-yng-nghyfraith parchus Angharad, tadcu hoffus Dafydd, Sion ac Elin brawd didwyll John, Eira, Keith a'r diweddar Anita.

Gwasanaeth Angladdol Cyhoeddus yn Amlosgfa Parc Gwyn, Arberth dydd Iau 10fed Tachwedd 2022 am 3.15 o'r gloch. Plethdorch y teulu yn unig, derbynnir cyfraniadau er cof os dymunir tuag at 'RABI' (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution) trwy law'r Ymgymerwr Angladdau, Maldwyn Lewis, Afallon, Penrhiw-pâl, Llandysul, SA44 5QH Ff(01239) 851005

Sheila Edwards (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at The Meadows Nursing Home on Sunday, October 30 of Sheila Edwards, aged 89 years formerly of Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest. Devoted wife of the late Rhys, she will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, November 11 at 3.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Immediate family flowers only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Dilys Freeman (Pembroke Dock)

Her family sadly announce the passing of Dilys Aileen Freeman of North Street, Pembroke Dock. Dill passed away peacefully at Park House Court Nursing Home on Saturday, October 15 aged 98 years.

Family and friends were invited to attend services at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock at 12noon and at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.45pm on Wednesday, November 2. There were family flowers only but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Dill for Tommy's Baby Charity may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Emily Joyce Roberts (Sageston)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, October 21 of Emily Joyce Roberts of Sageston. She was 93.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, November 8 with a service at St. Mary's Church, Carew at 2pm followed by interment in the churchyard. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

William Philip Hughes (Goodwick)

Passed away peacefully at Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton on October 21, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and devoted father to Richard, David and Alison.

Funeral service to be held on Thursday, November 10, at Sedgemoor Crematorium at 12noon. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Medecins Sans Frontieres UK (MSF UK) can be made, cheques payable to MSF UK may be sent to Burnham Funeral Services of 97 Oxford Street, Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, TA8 1EW. Telephone (01278) 795009.

Daphne Irene Williams (Sageston)

The death occurred peacefully at home, on Thursday, October 20 of Daphne Irene Williams aged 72 years, of Steps Road, Sageston. Beloved partner of Paul for 36 years. Dearly loved mum of Michaela and Penny. Treasured nan of Leeza, Lara, Bethany and Evan. Cherished great nanny of Mason and Sophia. Much loved sister of Dylan and the late Ronnie.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, November 9 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11:30am. There will be family flowers only, with donations, if so desired for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Steve Taylor (Dinas Cross)

With great sadness, Stephen George Taylor of Dinas Cross, (proprietor of Mercury Garage), and formerly of Stockport passed away at home on October 24. Much loved partner and best friend to Jenny Parker, Steve will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

A cremation service will be held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, SA67 8UB, Tuesday, November 8 at 1pm followed by a gathering at Yr-hen-Ysgol, Dinas Cross from 2:45pm. Informal dress, or as you feel appropriate to celebrate Steve's life. Family flowers only. Donations to Paul Satori Hospice at home, Haverfordwest SA61 1RP, or via Paul Jenkins and Sons, Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB

Elizabeth Obermeyer (nee Williams. Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Morriston Hospital, Swansea on Thursday, October 13 of Liz Obermeyer of Gwyther Street, Pembroke Dock. She was 65.

The funeral was held on Thursday, November 3 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Barry Gwynne "Baz" John (Rosemarket)

Barry passed away peacefully at his home on October 24 aged 74 years. Adored husband of Diane, Father of Stuart and the late Ailsa. He was a much-loved brother, father-in-law, uncle and Poppy to his beloved grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

Funeral service, Monday, November 7, 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Baz for The Paul Sartori Foundation and/or Macmillan Nurses can be sent directly to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP or Macmillan Cancer Support, 89 Albert Embankment, London, SE1 7UQ. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821

Dilys Elizabeth Kay (nee Shears. Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Wednesday, October 26 of Dilys Kay of Pembroke and formerly of Pembroke Dock. She was 95.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, November 15 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Dilys for The British Heart Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Gladys Nash (nee. Leggett. Johnston)

The death occurred on Friday, October 21 just four weeks prior to her 100th birthday celebrations. Gladys, of Johnston, and Rosemarket was formerly "a Hakin Girl" and a much-loved mother, devoted wife, loyal nanny and friend.

There will be family flowers only and donations, if so desired, to be announced on the order of service. Gladys' funeral service will be held 10am Monday, November 7 at Johnston Baptist Church, (SA62 3PR) followed by burial in Rosemarket Churchyard. Rev Dr Helen Dare of Broad Haven will lead the service. Family and friends will be warmly invited to share refreshments to commemorate and reminisce on Gladys' life.

Iris Joan Lewis (Pembroke)

The death occurred at home, on Tuesday, October 25 of Iris Joan Lewis affectionately known as 'Joan' aged 96 years of West Street, Pembroke. Joan will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, November 11 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2:30pm. There will be family flowers only, with donations if desired, for The British Heart Foundation and Alzheimer's Society c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Janet Roberts (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Sunday, October 16 at Morriston Hospital, Janet of Trelawney, Fishguard. Beloved wife of the late Philip, loving mother of Alex, Mark, Sian and Sam, devoted grandmother of Jordan, Alonwy and Dewi and a dear sister of Peter, Susan and Celia.

Funeral service on Saturday, November 5 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 11am followed by interment at St Mary Magdalene Churchyard, St Clears at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Barbara Hendley (Llanreithan)

Peacefully on October 20 at Withybush Hospital, Barbara of Llanreithan. Beloved wife of the late Brian, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Samantha and Stefan.

Enquiries to W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, Funeral Directors, St.Davids 01437 720537

Lisette Newton (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Lynnefield Residential Home on Monday, October 24 of Lisette Newton, aged 86 years of Bay View Drive, Hakin, Milford Haven. Devoted wife of the late Eric, she will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, November 7 at 3.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Immediate family flowers only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Winifred Eleanor Noakes (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at home, on Monday, October 24 surrounded by her loving family of Winifred Eleanor Noakes (née Miller) affectionately known as 'Winnie', aged 80 years of The Grove, Pembroke. Beloved wife of the late Derrick. Dearly loved mam to David and Valerie, Derrick and Shelly, Mark and Kirsty. Cherished nan to Ben, Charlie and Iwan.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, November 11 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10:45am. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for The Paul Sartori Foundation and The Sunderland Ward, South Pembrokeshire Hospital, Pembroke Dock c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Michael Smith (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully on October 18 at their home in Pembroke Dock. Former bus driver at W.L.Silcox, beloved husband of Tracey and loving father of Rebecca.

The funeral was held on Friday, November 4 at 12:15pm at the Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth.