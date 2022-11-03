The UK will soon see I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! return to its screens, however, the attraction which gives viewers the chance to get a taste of the jungle experience will not be open during the new series.

IAC Jungle Challenge Attraction has closed “with immediate effect” meaning those who wanted to give the challenge a go, no longer can.

A statement has appeared on the attraction’s website.

It reads: “ITV has made the decision to close the IAC Jungle Challenge Attraction with immediate effect.

“All customers with future bookings will be automatically contacted via the booking email and fully refunded. Please allow 7 working days for the team to process your refund and for the money to appear back in your bank account.”

The statement also explains that customers who don’t receive an email or a refund by Friday, November 11 can email the Continuum Team at info@continuumentertainment.co.uk.

The attraction, located at Quayside, MediaCityUK, has given fans of the show the opportunity to become camp mates for the day and take part in jungle activities such as trials, rock climbing and more.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV on Sunday, November 6 at 9pm.