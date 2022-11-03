POLICE officers have been highlighting the importance of CCTV cameras – after they were instrumental in a number of incidents recently.

Dyfed-Powys Police used the cameras to be able to help solve a number of incidents in Tenby and Carmarthen last month.

On Monday, October 26, a wanted man was spotted in Carmarthen running down an alleyway by officers monitoring CCTV. Ground officers were guided by the operator to find Christopher Evans, 30, of no fixed address, who was arrested and charged with robbery and theft. They also found another man with him, Gwion Davies, 29, of no fixed address, who was arrested and charged with handling stolen goods.

The cameras were also vital in helping find a vulnerable man. The man had been reported as missing from a hospital by a neighbouring police force and there was very limited information about his location.

It was established that he could have been in Tenby and so CCTV operators began live monitoring the town’s cameras and spotted a man matching his description, wearing different clothes to what he was reported to have been wearing.

The operator reported it to officers who attended the area. He was located and confirmed to be who they were looking for and was taken back to the initial force who reported him missing.

Carmarthen sergeant Elinor Evans said: “Some excellent work went into finding this extremely vulnerable man, with swift action taken to get officers to Tenby town centre the minute he was spotted on camera.

“There was such limited information to suggest where he could have gone, that without CCTV cameras I have no doubt this search would have taken a significant length of time and a large number of officers.”

On Saturday, October 24, businesses in Carmarthen town centre reported disturbances, aggressive behaviour and damage caused to their premises.

CCTV was used and ground officers were directed to a car park where they found 37-year-old Gary Lomas and 9-year-old Marcin Tarka. The pair were arrested and charged with vehicle interference, criminal damage and a public order offence. Lomas also faced a charge of assaulting a police officer and burglary. A third man was arrested but released without charge.

Sgt Evans said of the CCTV operations: “Our CCTV cameras have proved invaluable, providing live-time information to officers on the ground, who in these instances were looking for men causing a disturbance, a suspect in relation to a robbery, and someone whose welfare we were concerned about.

“While officers are carrying out enquiries on the streets, our CCTV operators are able to quickly scan cameras and relay important information to guide their next move.

“I’d like to thank both the operators and officers involved in these incidents over the weekend for their quick-thinking and excellent efforts which resulted in great outcomes.”

The force’s CCTV team was established in June 2019 and has access to 150 cameras across the force area. The cameras were installed as part of Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn’s commitment to secure the return of CCTV and allow operators to scan areas including town centres quickly, saving crucial time.