A world premiere of a newly composed piece of music will take place in Pembrokeshire this month.

The world premiere will take place during Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival’s autumn afternoon concert at Rhosygilwen Mansion on Sunday, November 20.

The concert by Trio Anima will feature music by Bax, Debussy Dowland and Sally Beamish as well as the first performance of Ayre, a new work by Nathan James Dearden.

Trio Anima came together at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2006 and have been delighting audiences with their distinctive combination of flute, viola and harp ever since. They enjoyed early success in competitions and have recently recorded a CD on the Ty Cerdd label.

Flautist Matthew Featherstone is Principal Flautist of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales. Rosalind Ventris is one of the most sought-after violists in Europe having won five prizes at the Lionel Tertis International Viola Competition and Anneke Hodnett is an Irish harpist touring internationally as a chamber musician and orchestral harpist.

Nathan James Dearden is an award-winning music creator, whose work regularly features in concerts across the UK and overseas and has been broadcast widely on radio.

“Ayre explores the often complex and contradicting history of the music form that takes this name,” said Nathan.

The piece has been especially commissioned by the Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival.

Tickets for the concert, which takes place at 2.30pm, are £18 with reductions for children and young adults and available from the festival website.

https://www.fishguardmusicfestival.com/trio-anima