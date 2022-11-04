A PEMBROKESHIRE drug driver has been banned from the road.
Stuart Smart, 58, of Seaview Crescent, Goodwick, admitted drug driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 27.
He initially denied the charge of drug driving. He was caught driving on Jordanston, Scleddau, on March 15 with 508ug/L of Benzoylecgonine in his blood.
He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £135 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
