A PEMBROKESHIRE man received a hefty fine for not giving police information.
Martyn John Perkins, 52, of Myrtle Grove, Cresselly, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 28.
MORE NEWS;
He committed the offence on May 20 when he was asked by Dyfed-Powys Police to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence but failed to do so.
He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here