A PEMBROKESHIRE man received a hefty fine for not giving police information.

Martyn John Perkins, 52, of Myrtle Grove, Cresselly, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 28.

He committed the offence on May 20 when he was asked by Dyfed-Powys Police to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence but failed to do so.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.