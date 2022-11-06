A PEMBROKESHIRE man was fined for not having the correct tyre treads.

Ryan Hooton, 25, of Glen View, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of having insufficient tyre treads by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 28.

He was caught on April 19 driving a VW Golf and the tyre on the front offside wheel had grooves that were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm throughout a continuous band comprising the central three quarters of the breadth of the tread and round the entire circumference of the tyre.

He was fined £440, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £44 surcharge and £90 costs.