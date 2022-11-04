A HILARIOUS play will be visiting Pembrokeshire on the weekend.

Torch Theatre in Milford Haven will be hosting Horse Country on Saturday, November 12.

The play – written by CJ Hopkins and directed by Olivier Award winner Mark Bell (famed for The Play That Goes Wrong) – stars Daniel Llewelyn-Williams and Michael Edwards.

It follows duo Sam and Bob as they hunt the elusive nine of diamonds in a hilarious and menacing performance dissecting capitalism, sea-lions, western culture, fishing and genocide.

It is described as “like Lauren and Hardy performing The Dumb Waiter on acid and is sure to make you laugh out loud.”

The production is co-produced by Flying Bridge Theatre Company and Rive Productions and is on a UK tour following rave reviews and a five-star run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Horse Country will be at the Torch Theatre on Saturday, November 12 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 for adults and £13.50 for concessions. To book, visit www.torchtheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01646 695267.