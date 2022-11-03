A PEMBROKESHIRE man has now become an author after publishing his first paperback.

Richard Baker from Broad Haven took up writing after retiring in 2012 and has five novels on Kindle which have received positive reviews from readers.

But Mr Baker has now taken the step into physical copies after his first paperback book called Corona! was recently published.

The book focuses on a fictional statistician from Swansea and was inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. It is set against the background of corporate greed and the pandemic.

It already has positive reviews, with one saying: “It has romance, intrigue, personal crisis and suspense.”

“I just hope people enjoy it,” said Mr Baker.

Mr Baker will be signing copies in The Victoria Bookshop on Saturday, November 12 from 10am. The bookshop has supported many local authors over the years and is pleased to be supporting Mr Baker.

“We are pleased to support a local author,” said bookseller Bethan.

Corona! is available for £8.99.