AN evening of entertainment with a retired sports journalist is coming to Pembrokeshire next week.

The Torch Theatre will host Henry Blofeld OBE on Friday, November 11.

He is a retired sports journalist, author of eight books and a broadcaster and amateur ornithologist but many fans know him for his cricket commentary for Test Match Special on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Affectionately known as ‘Blowers,’ he has taken to the stage and small screen to share his remarkable life experiences and creating new ones following his retirement.

He will be bringing his My Dear Old Things theatre show to the Torch Theatre, which – alongside online film At Home with Henry – was inspired by having to spend the past ‘couple of seasons’ ‘confined to the pavilion’ and allowed him to reconnect with his Norfolk roots and reflect on his extraordinary life.

MORE NEWS:

He will recall his days as a young England hopeful and how being knocked off his bike by an Eton bus led him to work as a cricket journalist before moving into commentary.

He will tell hilarious tales of Johnners, Arlott and the larger-than-life characters in the box and on tour with England as well as stories from post-retirement appearances on Would I Lie to You? And The Real Marigold Hotel.

There will also be film and rare personal pictures shown on the big screen.

Henry Blofield will bring My Dear Old Things to Torch Theatre on Friday, November 11 at 7.30pm.