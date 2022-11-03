A man who strangled, spat at and assaulted a woman in Saundersfoot has been given a suspended prison sentence by magistrates at Haverfordwest.

Paul Edwards had previously pleaded guilty to intentionally strangling a woman and assaulting her by beating. Both offences took place in Saundersfoot on October 8 this year.

The court heard that Edwards, 41, had consumed alcohol before intentionally strangling the woman and spitting at her.

Magistrates handed down a 26-week prison sentence which they suspended for 12 months for the strangulation offence and a 12-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, for the assault, both to run concurrently.

They said that they had no option but to impose a custodial sentence as the offences were so serious. However, because there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation, they suspended it for a year.

Magistrates also imposed a 30-day rehabilitation activity order.

Edwards, of Heol Penydd, Bryn, Port Talbot, was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

He will have to pay the total in instalments starting on November 30.