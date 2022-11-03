A CASE involving a man from Fishguard accused of fraud was in Swansea Crown Court today.
Owen Duggan, of Heol Dewi, is alleged to have committed fraud under sections one and two of the Fraud Act 2006 by dishonestly making a false representation to Pembrokeshire County Council, allegedly telling the council that premises at St Mary's Field, Fishguard, was a storage unit in use by Fishguard Sports AFC, which Mr Duggan is alleged to have known was untrue and did so to gain for another.
The offences are alleged to have taken place on October 29, 2020, June 23, 2020, March 29, 2020 and January 7, 2020.
Today at Swansea, Duggan’s defence representative Derek Perry asked for a one week extension on submission of the defence statement.
His Honour Judge Paul Thomas QC granted the request.
Duggan’s trial is set for December 7.
Duggan, 41, pleaded not guilty to all charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on July 26.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here