A fundraising campaign has been launched to support a Pembrokeshire mum who has been diagnosed with an inoperable cancer.

Letterston mum of two Sharon Marks was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

School dinner lady Sharon,47, is a mother to two boys, Rhys and Morgan, aged eight and nine.

A talented craftswoman she has put her skills to good use, making mask adapters for NHS staff during the covid pandemic making hats for Shalom House and throws to raise charity funds.

She is a regular fixture in local schools and at the Pembrokeshire archives with her therapy dog Ianto who helps calm adults and children during Covid jabs and flu vaccinations.

Sharon also set up the Family Fun in Pembrokeshire Facebook page to share events and activities that she had found for her two boys.

Now Sharon’s friend Katy Abbott- Morrell is raising funds for this remarkable lady to support her and her family practically and emotionally during this difficult time.

Katy is hoping to raise £5,000 to help pay towards vitamins to support Sharon during radiotherapy and chemotherapy, travel and accommodation expenses, legal costs and making memories with her sons.

MORE NEWS:

Katy explained that the money would be used to fund travel between Withybush, Glangwili and Singleton and for overnight accommodation if needed while Sharon has radiotherapy and a regime of vitamins to support her during it.

In terms of legal fees Sharon needs to put measures into place regarding parental responsibility for her two sons so that her husband, who is not the boys’ birth father but who has raised the children from a very young age, can make decisions about their upbringing if needed.

Katy is hoping that some of the money can be used for Sharon and her sons to make memories.

“Prognosis on pancreatic cancer,” said Katy. “Sharon had promised to take the boys to visit London next year but that will need to be organised as soon as possible.”

She would also love to take her eldest son, who is aeroplane and boat mad, over to Ireland on a flight or at least a pleasure flight locally if travel isn't possible.

As well as a gofundme page Katy is also setting up a fundraising raffle with fantastic prizes including vouchers and hampers from local businesses and a trip onboard Stena.

“Sharon is one of my closest friends, more like family with her children growing up with mine,” said Katy.

“She’s been my rock and now it’s time to give back to her and help her by raising as much money as possible.”

For more information on the raffle and other fundraising efforts visit the Sharon’s Cancer Fight fundraising page on Facebook.