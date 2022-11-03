QUIZ nights are returning to Neyland, starting tomorrow.

Prior to covid, there was a successful quiz league in Neyland which deputy mayor Steve Thomas believes had a hand in the demise of the league, but a new mini league will be kicking off on Friday, November 4.

Mr Thomas said that the Neyland Branch of Welsh Labour are working to restart the full league by hosting the 2022 mini league which will run between now and Christmas at the Neyland Community Hub Bar.

The first quiz will take place on Friday, November 4 at 7.30pm.

All are welcome to attend – whether former Neyland quiz teams from the original league or new teams from near or far.

The quizzes will see a maximum of six people per team and have six rounds of 10 questions on a wide selection of prizes.

The second quiz will take place on Friday, December 2 and the finale will be on Friday, December 23.

Entry into the quiz costs £1 per member of a team and there will be multiple prizes each night and a grand prize at the final night.

The Hub Bar is cashless but cash is needed for entry into the quiz.

If the mini league is successful, the Neyland Branch of Welsh Labour are hoping to run a full league for 2023 and would welcome the help and involvement of those who previously ran the league.