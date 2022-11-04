A SCHOOL pupil has named the second floating wind platform from project Erebus.

Max Scott, a year three pupil from Pennar Community School named the project’s seven platforms will be called ‘Môr Egni’.

The school took part in Blue Gem Wind’s STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Maths) focussed education programme.

Mike Scott, Project Managing Director at Blue Gem Wind, explained: “In collaboration with PCF and Marine Energy Wales we have developed a number of educational resources aimed at working with primary school students on climate change and renewable energy.

"Getting children excited about renewables at an early age is important, particularly as offshore wind is new to the region. We hope we can inspire local school children to think about a career in offshore wind and focus on STEM subjects at an early age.”

Lesson materials that have been designed to support the new curriculum for Wales have been delivered in classes across Pembrokeshire since 2021.

Sian Taylor, Teacher at Pennar Community School, said: “I am very pleased that Max and the school’s name will be displayed on one of the floating wind platforms at Erebus.

"Sustainability is at the forefront of all we do at Pennar Community School and following our highly successful COP1 Climate Conference last Autumn, we have made many changes to make our school a more sustainable and ethical place.

"The pupils really enjoyed learning about renewable energy earlier this year, and the resources and workshops provided by Blue Gem Wind provided a valuable starting point.

"Following the workshops, the pupils went on to design and make their own floating wind turbines, applying their skills to real life situations.”

David Jones, stakeholder manager, added: “We are delighted that local schools are taking part in our education programme and look forward to continuing to deliver it.

"We love the name ‘Mor Egni’ which means sea of energy in Welsh, and look forward to working with schools to name the rest of the platforms in project Erebus.”

Did you know Western Telegraph has a TikTok page? Find us, here.