A driver who got behind the wheel of his Vauxhall Vivaro nearly three times over the drink drive limit has been fined hundreds of pounds.

Daniel Phillips,37, was caught driving on an unclassified road in Hermon on August 25 this year.

He pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on November 2.

Magistrates heard that Phillips, of Maesyfrenni Crymych, gave a breathalyser reading of 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates said that they were not going to disqualify Phillips as there was a ‘special reason’ in that he had no intention of driving any further.

However, they fined him £400 and put six penalty points on his licence.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £160 victim surcharge.