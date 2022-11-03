A TWINNING association which wanted to remove its president due to alleged behavior on a recent trip abroad, have had a change of heart.

In recent minutes of Haverfordwest's twinning association, chaired by Derek Griffiths, one of the points recorded was the 'mayoral invitation from Oberkirch: September 2022', which included the association's seemed desire to remove mayor of Haverfordwest Alan Buckfield as president - a role traditionally held by the town's mayoral office.

In minutes of the last meeting, held on October 3, it said: "Owing to previous actions by the mayor, Cllr. Alan Buckfield, the association wishes to remove him as president of the Haverfordwest Twinning Association."

But now the association has seemed to have a change of heart, cancelling an extraordinary meeting that was due to be held on November 7 and the motion suggesting the removal of Mayor Buckfield as president.

In a letter leaked to the Western Telegraph, written by member of the committee Peter Lewis, Mr Lewis cryptically wrote it was time to enter a period 'of damage limitation'.

"I believe," wrote Mr Lewis, "that it is in everyone’s interest to put aside the feeling of embarrassment and enter a damage limitation period as a positive move towards those hopes of improved relationships (with Oberkirch).

"For this reason. I suggest that the Special Meeting called for November 7 should be cancelled and therefore removing the need to consider the motion it was called to discuss."

Mayor Buckfield wouldn't comment on the motion to remove him as president, but magnanimously resigned as a member of the twinning association in order to allow new blood with fresh ideas into the organisation.

Mayor Buckfield wrote: "I wish to inform you (the association) that I have resigned as a representative of Haverfordwest Town Council on the Haverfordwest Twinning Committee.

“I have been actively involved in twinning since 2004 and have enjoyed many trips to Oberkirch and have hosted many visitors in that time, but I feel the time is right to make way for 'new blood' who would provide a fresh insight and perhaps have new ideas to progress twinning especially regarding youth involvement."

Mayor Alan Buckfield (centre) recently led a trip to Oberkirch, Germany, famously twinned with Haverfordwest (Image: Western Telegraph)

Haverfordwest Town Council and the Twinning Association last went to Oberkirch at the beginning of September, rekindling old friendships face-to-face post pandemic.