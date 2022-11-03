Glastonbury coach and ticket packages went on sale this evening at 6 pm and after 23 minutes, the festival announced that they had sold out.

The festival’s official Twitter account revealed the news, writing: “The Glastonbury 2023 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold. Thank you to everyone who bought one.

"Standard tickets are on sale at 9 am GMT on Sunday morning (and @nationalexpress will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from across the UK).”

General tickets will be going on sale on Sunday, November 6 at 9 am.

See Tickets is the only authorised place where festival goers can buy tickets.

In October, the festival revealed that Glastonbury 2023 tickets would be increasing in price to £335 plus a £5 booking fee with a £50 deposit to be paid as tickets are booked in November.

The increase caused some backlash amongst revellers and Emily Eavis took to Twitter to explain why the prices had increased.

She tweeted a statement, reading: “I wanted to post about the Glastonbury 2023 ticket price which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID.

“The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, with the balance not due until April. And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

More information about tickets can be found via the Glastonbury website.