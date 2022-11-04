Neyland’s Quiz League is back!

After a much-maligned break as a result of Covid, the Neyland Branch of Welsh Labour has launched a mini-league which kicks-off tonight, November 4, and will continue right up to Christmas.

Questions start at 7.30pm in the Neyland Community Hub Bar.

Organisers are keen to see newcomers as well as the former Neyland quiz teams.

Teams will be made up of a maximum of six people with each member paying £1 to enter.

During each quiz night there will be six rounds of 10 questions on a broad selection of subjects. There will be multiple prizes on each night with a grand prize at the Christmas quiz on the 23rd.

The second quix takes place on December 2 with the third and final night of the mini league taking place on Friday the 23rd December.

If the mini league is successful, the Neyland Branch of Welsh Labour is hoping to run a full league throughout 2023, and would welcome the help and involvement of those who ran the previous Neyland quiz league.

Please note that the Hub Bar is a cashless bar, so everyone is asked to bring cash for quiz entry.