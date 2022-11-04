A father and son have braved a blisteringly brutal 80km experience in the Sahara desert to raise more than £2,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

Chris Tilley, 71, from Trefin and Jamie Tilley, 45, from Saundersfoot, were inspired to tackle the two-day challenge after one of Jamie’s podiatry patients, a keen runner, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Jamie was originally going to take on the huge sporting undertaking with the patient from his Carmarthen clinic.

But the patient was not well enough to run, Chris – a keen runner since the age of 64 – was only too happy to step in as he had lost a brother to prostate cancer.

The duo arrived in the Moroccan city of Marrakech last month to launch themselves into the Sahara Back-to-Back Marathon.

Chris and Jamie are both passionate about raising money and awareness to help with research into prostate cancer. (Image: Jamie Tilley)

A six-hour transfer through the Atlas Mountains to the desert later and they were in the challenge’s ‘base camp’.

Jamie said: "After a stunning Saharan sunset, we got an early night and final kit check and prep ready for the first of the two days running and walking."

Day One saw the duo making a sunrise start and they ran most of the first 12 to 13 miles to the lunch stop.

“But in the last few miles the temperature had gone up substantially and we realised this was no ‘normal’ run," Jamie continued.

This was reinforced on the second day, which began in rocky terrain and continued in temperatures of around 35 degrees, making progress difficult.

The Saharan terrain and heat added to the challenge for Chris and Jamie. (Image: Jamie Tilley)

“The water we carried was as hot as the sun and not doing much for thirst quenching,” recalled Jamie. “The last stretch took us across a large open expanse baked with sun and wind; the suffering was real and not a lot of banter was left, but the dunes and camels were within our sights and the finish line was truly welcome.

“The Moroccan Sahara is beautifully brutal. The hardest event I have ever done. An amazing experience shared with my Dad and new friends.

Prostate Cancer is one of the least-funded cancers and is rising. More than 47,500 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year - that's 129 each day, and 11,500 die each year, which is one every 45 minutes.

For more information, see Prostate Cancer UK