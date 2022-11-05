A Pembrokeshire sheep farm is celebrating winning one of the UK’s most prestigious food awards.

The Great British Food Awards 2022 has named Pembrokeshire Lamb’s mutton mince as winner of its lamb category, beating finalists from across the UK.

The awards are judged by a panel including celebrity chefs, Michelin-starred restaurateurs, food critics, buyers and writers.

Since 2014, they have celebrated the UK’s finest artisanal products and the people who produce them in categories which include meat, dairy, cheese, drinks and preserves.

Pembrokeshire Lamb is husband and wife team, Steve and Kara Lewis. They’re deeply committed to farming in a way which respects the land they farm and the sheep they rear, believing that the care and expertise on the farm creates the best possible flavour in the meat they sell.

Great British Food Award judges praised the mutton’s flavour, saying: “Absolutely stunning. Lean but with the right amount of fat that adds loads of flavour. Mutton mince is not something we use as often as we should. A great product and very sustainable!’

Pembrokeshire Lamb produces high-welfare lamb, hogget and mutton from the family farm in Treffgarne, near Haverfordwest. They sell the meat directly to consumers via their website in a range of ready-made meat boxes.

Steve Lewis, farmer and founder of Pembrokeshire Lamb explained: “From the sheep we breed and the grass they graze, to the way the meat is hung for longer by our local butcher, everything we do is driven by our passion for flavour and quality.

"It’s fantastic to see that recognised as being among the best in the country by such a well-respected panel of judges.

“It’s a great story to see mutton coming back to the menu too as many people realise, like the trend we’ve seen for using retired dairy beef, it’s a sustainable option, avoids waste and can provide valuable additional income to farmers. But most importantly, as this award demonstrates, it’s a product that delivers so much flavour for chefs and home cooks,” he said.

The win for Pembrokeshire Lamb’s mutton mince comes on the back of being awarded Great Taste three stars for the farm’s hogget mince this summer.

All of Pembrokeshire Lamb’s products are available exclusively through the farm website: pembrokeshirelamb.co.uk