A SHEEP caused chaos on the A40 last night, November 3.

Two vehicles collided with a sheep, which is said to have ran off.

At just after 9pm police advised road users to find an alternative route as they were in attendance at an incident on the Eastbound carriageway between St Clears to Pontyfenni.

There was a collision with a car and a sheep then the sheep ran off and collided with another car.

It wasn’t until 11pm that the road was cleared. Police then tweeted an update at 6am.

Wales Air Ambulance confirmed they were not in attendance while the ambulance service were called shortly before 9.00pm.

A spokesperson said they responded to reports of an incident in Pont-Y-Fenni, Carmarthenshire, but were stood down.

In a statement this morning a Dyfed-Powys police spokesperson said: “A call came in reporting a collision with a sheep on the A40 between St Clears and Pontyfenni at around 8.45pm last night.

“The sheep then ran off and collided with another car.

“The vehicles involved were recovered from the road, which was cleared of sheep and reopened at around 11pm.”