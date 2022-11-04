Two old flames from the 1970s have re-kindled the magic of an iconic Continental motoring rally.

Tessa Pearson and Tim Davies donned 1920s garb aboard a century-old Humber car to drive in the recent Paris to Deauville run which they first took part in back in 1979.

And to their delight, the pair were announced the winners of the event.

The pair dressed in style for the event (Image: Tessa Pearson)

Tessa, 84, from Saundersfoot and Tim, 78, from Kilgetty, have a friendship going back half a century.

During their six-year relationship in the 1970s, they took Tim’s Humber car across the Channel to the rally.

And here they are in the same car over 40 years ago! (Image: Tessa Pearson)

After Tessa’s husband, Jeff, sadly died in January, Saundersfoot garage proprietor Tim called round to offer his condolences.

Tessa felt that his suggestion of a rally re-visit was just the tonic she needed.

“I said ‘how fantastic!’ and we just went for it,” said Tessa.

“We weren’t quite as daring as in the ‘70s, when we auto-railed the car to the south of France and drove all the way up to Paris.

“This time we put the Humber on a trailer to Portsmouth in case it broke down and then drove straight to Deauville where we took part in three days of events – mainly driving around the streets with people waving at us.

Spectators in Deauville cheered Tessa and Tim along the route. (Image: Tessa Pearson)

“The final day was the judging, when they took into account the condition of the car, the way competitors were dressed and their overall story of how they came to the rally.

“Of course they were aware of our tale, and I think that tipped it in our favour.”

The Mayor of Deauville presented Tessa and Tim with a silver salver to commemorate their win, and cheering crowds in the town square acknowledged their success.

Crowds gathered around the 100-year-old Humber to celebrate its rally triumph. (Image: Tessa Pearson)

“We were delighted to go back, and winning was the icing on the cake,” said Tessa. “I wouldn’t say it was a holiday, but it was an experience I would not have missed for anything.

“And at the end of it all, Tim and I are still good friends!”