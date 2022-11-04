Where can you go to see fireworks in Pembrokeshire this weekend?

Milford Haven’s fireworks are still scheduled to take place at the Waterfront at 5pm on Saturday, November 5.

Free entry fireworks display, live music, fun fair, street food a free park and ride service and much more in this event organised by Milford Haven Round Table.

For more information see the organisation’s Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/milfordhavenroundtable

Scleddau’s display is also scheduled to take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 5 at Yet y Gors Fishery, at 6.45pm.

There will be a free bus- from Trecwn depot at 6.15pm and the Gate In Scleddau 6.25pm.

Gate Inn customers have raised money for the event which has been organised by Scleddau Community Council.

Letterston’s event could be postponed until Sunday if the weather is bad but as yet there has been no news on this. The fireworks take place on the village sports field Saturday, November 5 at 7.30pm Refreshments are available and donations welcome at this event organised by Letterston Community Council.

Whitland’s display is also taking place on Saturday, November 5 at Parc Dr Owen, Whitland The gates open at 5pm and the display will begin at 7.30pm There will be fun for all with fair rides, food stalls and a bar, with entertainment provided by Jukebox Tonic at this event organised by Narberth and Whitland Round Table.

There will be free Park and Ride services from Whitland mart ground and Whitland rugby pitch.

The display has been put together by Bright Sparks Fireworks, current musical display champions of Great Britain.

Tickets cost £5 adults and children and an optional £1 donation for younger children. All money raised goes back to the community.

For more information and to book your ticket, see whitlandfireworks.co.uk

Llys y Fran reservoir’s day of fiery fun with a fireworks display in the evening is still scheduled to take place tomorrow, organised with with LLys y Fran YFC At 10am the visitor centre opens. From 11am to 1pm there will be a free drop-in circus workshop session in the VC Function room and a lantern making workshop in the VC meeting room which will be a charged for activity.

The workshops will run again between 2pm and 4pm.

At 5.30pm The Pembrokeshire Fire Spinners will meet and greet outside the visitor centre followed by a fire/lantern precession to the fire show Stage.

A fire show will begin at 6:30pm leading into the fireworks display at 7:30pm.

Neyland’s Guy Fawkes celebrations will donate all profits towards the town’s Cost of Living Crisis fund.

The event takes place this Sunday, November 6 at Neyland Community Hub (SA73 1TH) from 6pm, with the fireworks display expected to kick off around 7pm.

Added attractions include small children's fairground rides operating from the Hub’s rear car park, hot fast food by Daps Baps and hot and cold drinks from the bar which will be operating from inside The Hub. There will also be a raffle to win a gigantic Christmas elf.

Parking is limited around the Hub, so the public are being advised to park in the High Street car parks.

Entrance will be by donation and the council has confirmed that all profits will go towards the Neyland Cost of Living crisis. They Town Council has already been in discussion on the importance of opening warm rooms at various venues in the town throughout the winter months to help people who are struggling to pay their energy bills. It is also hoped to provide warm meals for everyone who attends.

A village firework display is taking place this evening instead of tomorrow in an attempt to avoid the forecast bad weather.

Solva fireworks took place in Lower Solva Carpark on Friday, November 4 instead of Saturday, November 5.

Tenby’s fireworks were also scheduled for Friday.