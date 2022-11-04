A village firework display is taking place this evening instead of tomorrow in an attempt to avoid the forecast bad weather.

Solva fireworks will take place in Lower Solva Carpark, this evening, Friday, November 4 instead of Saturday, November 5.

The bonfire will be lit at 6pm, at 6.30pm there will be a guy competition with cash prizes and at 7pm the fireworks will begin.

There is no entry charge but a suggested donation of £10 per family. Hot food is available.

Tenby’s fireworks are also scheduled this evening.

These are organised by Tenby Rotary Club in association with Tenby United RFC and take place at Tenby Rugby Ground , Heywood Lane.

MORE NEWS:

The gates open 5.30pm and the bonfire will be lit at 7pm. The Fireworks start at 9pm.

The fireworks cost: adults £5, children £3. Guests can pay by card at the gate.

Milford Haven Milford Haven’s fireworks are still scheduled to take place at the Waterfront at 5pm on Saturday, November 5.

Free entry fireworks display, live music, fun fair, street food a free park and ride service and much more in this event organised by Milford Haven Round Table.

For more information see the organisation’s Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/milfordhavenroundtable Scleddau Scleddau’s display is also scheduled to take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 5 at Yet y Gors Fishery, at 6.45pm.

There will be a free bus- from Trecwn depot at 6.15pm and the Gate In Scleddau 6.25pm.

Gate Inn customers have raised money for the event which has been organised by Scleddau Community Council.

Letterston Letterston’s event could be postponed until Sunday if the weather is bad but as yet there has been no news on this. The fireworks take place on the village sports field Saturday, November 5 at 7.30pm Refreshments are available and donations welcome at this event organised by Letterston Community Council.

Whitland Whitland’s display is also taking place on Saturday, November 5 at Parc Dr Owen, Whitland The gates open at 5pm and the display will begin at 7.30pm There will be fun for all with fair rides, food stalls and a bar, with entertainment provided by Jukebox Tonic at this event organised by Narberth and Whitland Round Table.

There will be free Park and Ride services from Whitland mart ground and Whitland rugby pitch.

The display has been put together by Bright Sparks Fireworks, current musical display champions of Great Britain.

Tickets cost £5 adults and children and an optional £1 donation for younger children. All money raised goes back to the community.

For more information and to book your ticket, see whitlandfireworks.co.uk Llys y Fran reservoir’s day of fiery fun with a fireworks display in the evening is still scheduled to take place tomorrow, organised with with LLys y Fran YFC At 10am the visitor centre opens. From 11am to 1pm there will be a free drop-in circus workshop session in the VC Function room and a lantern making workshop in the VC meeting room which will be a charged for activity.

The workshops will run again between 2pm and 4pm.

At 5.30pm The Pembrokeshire Fire Spinners will meet and greet outside the visitor centre followed by a fire/lantern precession to the fire show Stage.

A fire show will begin at 6:30pm leading into the fireworks display at 7:30pm.