A waiter in Pembrokeshire’s top hotel has won through to represent Wales in a global contest.

Tilly Morris, 21, who works at the five-star Grove of Narberth, was one of two young hospitality professionals from Pembrokeshire who distinguished themselves in Wales’ first-ever Young Chef Young Waiter competition.

The contest saw Tilly triumphing in the Young Waiter category and she will now go forward to the world final in Monaco.

Sean Phillips, 26, works at Twr Y Felin Hotel, St Davids was runner-up in the Young Chef section.

Tilly said after her success:“It’s been such a great experience and I’ve learnt so much from working in this way with people I didn’t know before I arrived.

"I’m so excited and a little bit speechless, but I can’t wait to represent Wales in Monaco! Today’s been the best day of my life!”

Tilly and Sean (third left) are pictured with top placed competitors and organisers. (Image: UWTSD)

Held in Wales for the first time in its 43-year history, the competition was hosted by University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) at the Brangwyn Hall, Swansea last Tuesday, November 1.

There, the chefs and waiters impresseda judging panel made up of 10 of Wales’ leading hospitality figures and the competitors also prepared and served a three-course lunch to 16 industry experts.

One sponsor was Neil Kedward, managing director of Seren Collection which has partnered with UWTSD to host students on placement to provide dual sector education for the International Gastronomy Management degree.

Neil said: “There has never been a better time to enter the Welsh hospitality sector which has so many thriving venues working at the top of their game.

“The Young Chef Young Waiter competition works to acknowledge the many young professionals working at the highest performance levels within our sector right now.

"Seren is delighted to partner with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in the delivery of this competition in Wales, and I hope all those who entered have learned something important from competing against their peers in this way.”