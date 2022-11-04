If you are feeling the pinch this winter, where can you go for warmth, a hot meal and some company?

Many Pembrokeshire venues are offering a warm space most with hot drinks available and some offering food, either for free or on a pay what you can basis, to help alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.

Clwb in St Davids Rugby Club which is now managed by Trehale Farm is opening its doors every Wednesday and Thursday to provide a warm space through Clwb Community Days.

Clwb will be open from 10am until 4pm every Wednesday and Thursday throughout autumn and winter.

There will be a basic lunch offering available on a pay what you can afford basis.

“Our doors will be open for all from the community to come together in a well-heated and comfortable space, there will be games, occasional live music, and the kettle will always be on’” said a Clwb spokesperson.

“Times are hard for everyone and social inclusion and community gathering on a budget is important to us, we have a great space and we want to share it with you.”

Other place in Pembrokeshire opening their doors include OH Crumbs in Narberth. The bakery will hold a heat and eat evening every Monday evening from 5pm until 7pm.

Everyone is welcome, and food will be available on a pay what you can system.

“Whether you’re interested in coming for the social side, the warmth side or the food side please come along and know you’re welcome no matter what,” said OH crumbs.

In Tenby the council has opened a warm room in Augustus Place Community Hall which will be open every Friday until the end of March from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

“Everyone is welcome to come along for a hot drink and some company,” said Tenby Town Council’s community engagement officer, Anne Draper.

"In the morning, mothers and kids are most welcome, and it is hoped to have a supply of toys - so please bring any spare ones along with you.

"In the afternoon, the Boccia and Kurling will be available. These are sports that can be played by everyone – you can even join in sitting down! You can just come along and watch or bring something to do – it is up to you.”

There will also be warm spaces available in Tenby for the rest of the week. The Salvation Army will be opening from 11am to 2pm on Tuesdays and providing soup and a roll as well as hot drinks. They will also be open 10.30am to 12.30pm on Thursdays.

People are welcome to come to the coffee mornings at the Tenby Project on Monday mornings in Augustus Place Community Hall, Deer Park Church on Tuesday mornings, and St Johns Church on Wednesday mornings. St Mary’s are planning a soup and film afternoon too.

New Hedges Village Hall will also be open every Wednesday afternoon between 1.30pm and 5.30pm to offer a warm space, social time and refreshments. There will also be drop-in sessions with county councillor Rhys Jordan every fortnight between 2pm and 4pm.

From November 10 the Mount Community Centre, Milford Haven will be open every Thursday from 9.30am-6pm.

The Community Café, manned by local volunteers, will be open. There will be hot drinks, the laptop will be available and people can bring along their phones to charge. There will also be games dominoes and jigsaws.

The Community Hall in Church Street Pembroke Dock will be open on Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm for warmth and cuppas Pennar Hall, Pembroke Dock, will be open from 10-4. The heating will be on and a free light lunch will be provided.

If you know of any more warm spaces open in Pembrokeshire please add them in the comments below.