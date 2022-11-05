OUR talented Western Telegraph Camera Club members never fail to make us smile with their stunning photos.

Whether it is beautiful skies, stunning scenery, adorable animals or anything else, they are on hand to capture brilliant images.

Each week, we set our members a theme to centre their photos around and this week was the colour orange. We received dozens of pictures of flowers, sunsets and much more.

Here are just some of our favourites.

Picture: Sara Josey

Picture: Ali Tyrrell

Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason

MORE NEWS:

Picture: Laura Hemingway

Picture: Rosemary Rees

Picture: Martin Howell

If you would like to join the 2,600 members of the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.