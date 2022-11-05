A MAN who made £40,000 out of his criminal deeds will pay back just over £3,000, as that is all he has left.

Tyler Moore, of Powell Close, Pembroke, was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months at Swansea Crown Court in August, after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

At the court today, November 4, Moore, was present for a proceeds of crime application made by the crown prosecution service.

The court calculated Moore had made £40,195.53 from his criminal activities, but only had £3,310 to pay back.

On July 5, police officers carried out a search of the property owned by Moore, who was 28 at the time of sentencing,

While there, officers were told by the defendant that they would find a quantity of cannabis in the garden shed.

They discovered the cannabis inside a toolbox which weighed 162g and which had an estimated street value of £1,800. The shed also contained small plastic bags and a set of digital scales.

Further searches of the property revealed £580 in notes which had been slotted between two plates in the kitchen and an additional £510 inside a mug in a kitchen cupboard.

An additional £2,000 was discovered in a bedroom, however Moore said this belonged to his partner who had saved the money up for a holiday.

During a subsequent police interview, Moore admitted that the cannabis was his.

He claimed he was a regular cannabis user and had bought the drug in bulk as a means of re-paying his debts by selling it on to family and friends.

His intention was to smoke half himself and sell the remaining amount for £10 a gramme.

Judge Huw Rees described Moore as moving ‘in ever decreasing circles’.

“It’s obvious to me that at the age of 28, you’ve been associated with cannabis for a long time,” Judge Rees told Moore on sentencing.

“The more you were in debt the more you were in supply, with the result that you got yourself into ever-decreasing circles.”

Moore has three months to pay the proceeds of crime or he will get a default 2 month prison sentence.