A HUGELY successful charity coffee shop fears its counselling services will be affected as a car park in Haverfordwest is placed under tariffs in the next few days.

Get The Boys A Lift is a vital mental health resource for the local community offering free counselling sessions off the back of its successful coffee shop business.

Next to it is Dew Street car park, one of the last bastions of free parking in the town, which, from November 7, will be placed under parking tariffs.

The car park used to be a vital resource for the GTBAL team and their service users, but now, founder Ryan Evans fears for the coffee shop’s ability to help people.

“The cost is going to affect everybody at the café,” said Ryan over one of the coffee shop’s famously good flat whites. “With the cost of living crisis on top, it’s just a bit ridiculous isn’t it.”

Through its sales of coffee and merchandise Get The Boys A Lift pays for hourly counselling services for those in desperate need – having already helped over 300 people with issues.

Ironically many of those issues tend to be financial fears.

“A lot of our service users are having counselling because they are struggling financially,” said Ryan.

“Counselling services are free to service users, but now they are going to have to fork out on an additional cost of parking.”

Car owners will have to fork out up to £10 to park on the site after the old library and swimming pool complex was sold by Pembrokeshire County Council to ateb housing association at the beginning of the year,

Ateb intend to build offices and housing provision on the site.

Ryan Evans (pictured) is worried for his service users who use counselling offered free of charge by GTBAL, however will now have to pay for parking (Image: Western Telegraph)

Tariffs being introduced at Dew Street car park:

1 hour: £0.50 (Car)

2 hour: £1.00 (Car)

4 hour: £1.50 (Car)

24 hour: £2.00 (Car)

Weekly: £10.00 (Car)

There have been setbacks to tariffs being introduced.

The wrong signage displaying incorrect prices was installed, then, most recently, ateb decided to delay the introduction of parking charges until November 7.

This hasn’t done much to appease some local residents who are furious that they will have to pay to park in their own town.

Mike Daffern, along with a group of Haverfordians, set up the Facebook group Dew Street Campaign, with Mr Daffern ominously warning that parking in Haverfordwest is about to get 'a lot worse'.

Users of Dew Street car park are about to be slapped by charges (Image: Western Telegraph)

Ateb say residents who buy a parking permit for the site now will get the period up until the end of December included for free, with the permit valid until the end of December 2023.

Properties around the site might be able to avoid charges if they can demonstrate a legal right to access (often found on house deeds).

For all cars entering the car park, they will receive a 10-minute grace period/ pick up and drop off time free of charge.

Despite these offerings, Ryan would like to see just a little more help.

He told the Western Telegraph: “I would like to see some sort of subsidiary for staff and those who use our counselling services.”

Anyone wishing to enquire and apply for a permit can do so by emailing library@atebgroup.co.uk. Click here for more information.