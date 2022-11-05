A Tenby man used a barrage of homophobic abuse outside a Pembrokeshire pub and threatened to kill a staff member, a court has heard.

Edward Cameron, 62, was refused entry into the Five Arches pub in Tenby on July 7 last year by a member of staff as he was banned.

Cameron then called him a ‘f***ing faggot’ and told him ‘I’m going to f***ing kill you’. The confrontation continued for just over three minutes and the police were called.

As Cameron, of Heywood Court, walked away from the pub he shouted: “That pub is full of homosexuals, if you want bum sex go to that pub.”

Cameron was convicted of using threatening words or behaviour by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on May 23 this year.

He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £850 costs, a £34 victim surcharge and £100 compensation to his victim.

A one-year restraining order was also put in place which forbade him from entering the pub, from contacting his victim in any way and from posting anything about him on social media.

Cameron however appealed the magistrates’ verdict and his appeal was heard in Swansea Crown Court on Friday, November 4.

Giving evidence Cameron insisted that he had been invited to the pub by one of the landlords and that the ensuing conversation in the doorway of the Five Arches had been calm. He said that he had not made threats to kill. He added that he had family members who were gay and would not use homophobic language.

“It’s not a word I would use, it’s disgusting,” he told the court. “I did not say that. None of it is true.”

However, the member of staff who had been in the doorway said that when Cameron was refused entry he ‘started getting quite aggressive’ and antagonistic.

Another member of staff, a barman, was asked to call the police and came to stand in the doorway. He told the court that Cameron’s language got ‘more and more vulgar’ and that when he walked away from the scene, he shouted obscenities including: “If you want dirty gay bum sex, go to the tavern.”

The court heard that Cameron had ‘definitely not’ been invited to the Five Arches.

His Honour Judge Geraint Walters dismissed Cameron’s appeal, concluding that the evidence given by the victim and the barman was ‘wholly reliable’ and ‘compelling’.

Judge Walters cut the original magistrates bill for costs from £850 to £650 but also ordered Cameron to pay £400 towards costs from the appeal.

The total of £1,374, which includes costs, fine, victim surcharge and compensation will be deducted from Cameron’s benefits.

Judge Walters extended the retraining order for another year, warning that breaching it could result in a prison sentence.