A search is on in Pembroke Dock for Bailey the tortoise who was last seen in the garden of her home 10 days ago.

Sixteen-year-old Bailey is the much-loved pet of Ceri Watkins, who has been joined by family and friends in hunting in hedges, undergrowth and brambles around the area by Pembroke Dock Cricket Club in Imble Lane.

“Bailey lives in the house, but likes being in the garden when it’s sunny, and on the day she disappeared, I left her on the grass with a tracker stuck to her shell,” said Ceri, 60.

“When I went to get her in, the tracker was on the grass and she was nowhere to be seen.

“We thought she must have been hiding at first, but then time has gone on.

“She has never hibernated, and my fear is that if she’s out and the temperature drops then she may try to do so, which could be dangerous as tortoises are not meant to eat before hibernating.”

Bailey has a fondness for sharing her owner’s space, often banging her shell on the back door to be let into the kitchen where she likes to climb on Ceri's feet and have her shell scratched.

“It’s strange how much we’re missing her,” admitted Ceri. “We’re getting quite exhausted in our search.”

Bailey is about the size of a rugby ball and has a distinctively-marked shell.

If you find Bailey, Ceri can be contacted on 07966 383160.