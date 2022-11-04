A SHEEP'S carcass had to be removed from the A40 last night as two cars collided with the animal.

It comes as there was another farm-animal related incident on the A40 this morning, with the road seeming to be under martial sheep law.

Sheep have been causing chaos on the county’s roads as police attended two incidences in the space of 24 hours.

Sheep incident 1

Police attended an incident on the evening of November 3 when two vehicles collided with a sheep.

Local reports said the scene looked a 'horrible mess' as emergency service confirmed a sheep carcass had to be removed from the road.

At just after 9pm police advised road users to find an alternative route on the A40 between St Clears and Pontyfenni as they were in attendance at an incident on the Eastbound carriageway.

There was a collision with a car and a sheep then the sheep ran off and collided with another car.

It wasn’t until 11pm that the road was cleared.

In a statement, a Dyfed-Powys police spokesperson said: “A call came in reporting a collision with a sheep on the A40 between St Clears and Pontyfenni at around 8.45pm last night.

“The sheep then ran off and collided with another car.

“The vehicles involved were recovered from the road, which was cleared of sheep and reopened at around 11pm.”

Sheep incident 2

This morning there was chaos during the morning rush hour as a ram rampaged loose on the A40 to Carmarthen.

A spokesperson for the police said: "We received a call reporting a ram on the A40 between St Clears and Carmarthen at around 8.25am.

"The caller collided with the animal."

When asked if the ram survived, police told the Telegraph the incident log said the sheep ran off and it's “around somewhere”.

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash this morning neat Pelcomb Inn (Image: Google Maps)

Traffic incident A487 Haverfordwest to Newgale

There was a third traffic incident this morning when two cars collided on the A487 between Haverfordwest and Newgale near Pelcomb Inn.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said: "A two-vehicle collision was reported on the A487 near Newgale at just before 8.30am today.

"Two people were taken to hospital to be checked over, however their injuries are not believed to be serious.

"Both vehicles were recovered from the road which was re-opened at 10.20am.”