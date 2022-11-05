If you’ve ever fancied life among the vines, then a Pembrokeshire property new on the market could be just the ticket.
For a productive vineyard is one of the bonus features being offered with a three-bedroomed detached bungalow in a peaceful rural setting.
Oaklea Vineyard – formerly known as Cwm Deri - was established in 1988 with grape varieties such as Madeleine d' Angevine, Seyval Blanc, Gold Riesling and Triomph d' Alsace.
It has 3,000 vines which were planted by hand by the previous owner in 1988/1990 and has produced a good few tons of grapes this year.
- The entire plot extends to just over 24 acres and in addition to the bungalow there is
- a commercial building - at present used as a small licensed restaurant and wine shop with fully equipped kitchen
- a small five-pitch touring site with electric hook-ups, and separate area for tent pitching
- two shepherd's huts for those not brave enough to sleep under canvas
- a timber lodge (currently under construction
- a toilet block and shower room.
The land is split between pasture, paddocks and woodland, and the property also has two polytunnels, a greenhouse, a vegetable plot and a small apple orchard ‘making this a horticultural dream for any owner’, say the agents.
Oaklea Vineyard is being offered for sale by West Wales Properties, Narberth, and the asking price is £875,000.
