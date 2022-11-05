If you’ve ever fancied life among the vines, then a Pembrokeshire property new on the market could be just the ticket.

For a productive vineyard is one of the bonus features being offered with a three-bedroomed detached bungalow in a peaceful rural setting.

Oaklea Vineyard – formerly known as Cwm Deri - was established in 1988 with grape varieties such as Madeleine d' Angevine, Seyval Blanc, Gold Riesling and Triomph d' Alsace.

The site extends over more than 24 acres. (Image: West Wales Properties)

It has 3,000 vines which were planted by hand by the previous owner in 1988/1990 and has produced a good few tons of grapes this year.

The three-bedroomed bungalow (Image: West Wales Properties)

The entire plot extends to just over 24 acres and in addition to the bungalow there is

a commercial building - at present used as a small licensed restaurant and wine shop with fully equipped kitchen

a small five-pitch touring site with electric hook-ups, and separate area for tent pitching

two shepherd's huts for those not brave enough to sleep under canvas

a timber lodge (currently under construction

a toilet block and shower room. The shop and restaurant. (Image: West Wales Properties)

The land is split between pasture, paddocks and woodland, and the property also has two polytunnels, a greenhouse, a vegetable plot and a small apple orchard ‘making this a horticultural dream for any owner’, say the agents.

The vineyard has yielded several tons of grapes this year (Image: West Wales Properties)

Oaklea Vineyard is being offered for sale by West Wales Properties, Narberth, and the asking price is £875,000.