A walker who fell on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path has been airlifted to hospital.

The walker got into difficulty at Ynys Barry between Porthgain and Abereiddy yesterday afternoon.

Coastguards located the walker, stabilised the casualty and kept them warm. (Image: HM Coastguard Fishguard)

St Davids and Fishguard coastguard teams were tasked to the walker, who had a possible broken hip, as well as a land ambulance and an air ambulance.

Coastguards located the walker, stabilised them and kept them warm, luckily an off duty paramedic was also with the walker.

An Ambulance was tasked but due to the rough terrain and the weather conditions it was decided a helicopter evacuation would be best for the casualty.

The teams on the ground helped to prepare and mark out the landing site. (Image: HM Coastguard Fishguard)

A coastguard helicopter was tasked to Ynys Barry, with the teams on the ground helping to prepare and mark out the landing site.

The coastguard helicopter evacuated the casualty. (Image: HM Coastguard Fishguard)

The casualty was airlifted to hospital.