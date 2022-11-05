Two Pembrokeshire teens have been awarded hundreds of pounds each to help further their dreams of working in performing or creative arts.

The winners of Theatr Gwaun’s inaugural Abigail's Arts Award were announced last week.

The award is aimed at 16- to 25-year-olds in Pembrokeshire who need help pursuing their dreams. Two £500 bursaries were awarded.

The first two winners from the incredibly talented pool of applicants were 18-year-olds Max Pickering from St Nicholas Lucy Richards from Angle. Both impressed the judges with their passion and their commitment to their chosen discipline.

Max is a skilled guitarist who spent the summer performing around Pembrokeshire with his band Elev11n. He's now started at the BIMM Institute in Bristol, where he will not only study for his qualification in music performance and business but begin making inroads into the music scene. He plans to spend his award money on a new guitar.

Lucy is a talented young actress who has now started a full-time acting foundation course at Read Performing Arts College in Reading. Lucy is passionate about raising issues around mental health and hopes her future career in theatre and screen acting will help her promote mental wellbeing. She applied for the bursary to help with the cost of tuition and accommodation.

Lucy said: "Abigail's words 'Keep dreaming and never give up' really touched me. This award will help me to pursue my lifelong ambition to become a successful actress."

The award is funded by the Goswell family to honour the legacy of Abigail Goswell who died from breast cancer in 2020.

Richard Goswell, Abigail’s father, said "I am honoured to be able to leave a fitting legacy for my daughter, and I hope that these grants will help young people in the creative and performing arts to achieve their dreams."

Patrick Thomas, chair of trustees at Theatr Gwaun, added: "I'm delighted that Theatr Gwaun is able to support these young artists, thanks to the generosity of the Goswell family. I wish Lucy and Max all the best in their careers – and I look forward to seeing them both perform at Theatr Gwaun in the future."

Abigails Arts Award will return next year and would welcome additional sponsors. Anyone interested in contributing to the fund should contact Patrick Thomas (patrick@theatrgwaun.com).