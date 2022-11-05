A Pembrokeshire man who refused to have his electronic tag refitted to his wrist has been given a 12-week suspended prison sentence.

Ritchie John Coleman, of Vetch Close, Pembroke, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 3.

He admitted breaching a community order by refusing to have an electronic tag refitted on his wrist after it had been removed from his ankle.

Coleman,33, had originally been sentenced with a community order for failing to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test and for having 7.8 grammes of cannabis in his possession, both in Pembroke Dock on March 12 this year.

Magistrates in Haverfordwest revoked the community order and resentenced him for this original offence.

They handed down a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

They said that there had been a ‘wilful and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order’. There had been two breaches of the order and the defendant had failed to comply with probation.

There was no order for costs and Coleman’s guilty plea was taken into account when sentencing.