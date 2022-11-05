Pembrokeshire County Council’s education services are no longer a cause for significant concern after a period of more than two years.

In February 2020 Estyn said the whole education service was ‘causing significant concern’ and required follow-up activity to take place to ensure its recommendations were being met.

The 2020 report by the education inspection service stated that standards achieved by pupils at Pembrokeshire schools are “too variable.”

It stated: “Standards are good or better in only half of the primary schools inspected in the last three years.

“Although there have been improvements in a few secondary schools, in a minority, outcomes are below expectations.

“Standards in literacy, numeracy and Welsh second language require improvement in around half of primary schools and all secondary school inspected since 2017.”

Local Government Education Services were monitored again by Estyn this October and His Majesty's Chief Inspector removed Pembrokeshire’s education services from the category of causing significant concern.

Cllr Guy Woodham Cabinet Member for Education and the Welsh Language said: "We are pleased that the work of our schools and education services have been recognised for the improvements that have been made.

“We wish to continue making improvements to the education for all our learners in Pembrokeshire and will continue to make progress. We have significantly improved our provision and evaluation during one of the most challenging periods in education in recent times. We will continue to monitor our performance carefully as we strive for better outcomes.”

The monitoring report recognising the improvements that we have made has been published on Estyn's website.