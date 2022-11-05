A dashing prince, a beautiful princess, a magical fairy and a wicked baddie, there’s something for everybody at this year’s panto at the Torch Theatre: One of the best loved of our traditional fairy stories, Sleeping Beauty.

Sleeping Beauty will run from Friday 16 December through to Saturday 31 December at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven with afternoon and evening performances, including two relaxed performances.

Jam-packed full of all the things you’d expect from panto – original songs, laugh out loud jokes, brilliant costumes and lots of audience participation - this lovely story is perfect for families of all ages. Oh, yes it is! Whether you’re aged two or 102 there’s something here for you. And there’ll be some special surprises and up to date topical humour too.

Full of familiar faces and talented newcomers our cast is certain to entertain and delight. You may even spot some of them out and about in Milford Haven as Fanny the Nanny has lost her bloomers and will need your help to find them.

The Torch will be welcoming more than 25 school groups into the theatre for its dedicated schools performances from November 29, where it provides a magical experience and extra educational materials to support local learners. There are some limited spaces available for schools and community groups, so get in touch to arrange your visit.

While pantomimes are happy, loud and shouty Sleeping Beauty will be tinged with a little sadness this year, as it’s artistic director, Peter Doran’s last show at the Torch; he retires on the day of the final performance.

Sleeping Beauty is the 16th pantomime Peter has directed and his 50th show for the Torch.

“I’m delighted that my last show is Sleeping Beauty,” he said. “Of all the shows James Williams and I have written, it’s one of my favourites. It’s probably got the best panto villain in Maleficent and has wonderfully funny traditional kitchen scenes. I fully intend to make my last one, the best one.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit torchtheatre.co.uk.