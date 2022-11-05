Failing to wear a seatbelt has cost a Pembrokeshire driver dearly.

Mark Anthony Evans of Brunel Avenue, Neyland, admitted driving his Toyota Proace without a seatbelt on the B4546 at The Moorings, St Dogmaels on November 2 last year.

Exactly a year later he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court to admit the offence. Evans, 56, change his plea to guilty on November 2 2022. He had previously denied the offence.

Magistrates fined him £66 and ordered him to pay £90 and a £34 victim surcharge, a total of £190.

A second charge of failing to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a Toyota Proace who was alleged to be guilty of an offence was withdrawn.

Evans has until the end of November to pay the fine.