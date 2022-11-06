An athlete is planning to take on The World’s Toughest Mudder to raise money for the charity that helped save his Pembrokeshire grandfather’s life on two separate occasions.

Tom Nicholas, 28, will be flying out to Florida to take on the 24-hour ultimate endurance test in Alabama on November 12 in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance.

Tom’s grandfather Godfrey Dobbins was rescued by the Wales Air Ambulance after he fell ill in 2013 and then again in 2014.

Due to his location in rural Pembrokeshire, the only option available to him was the air ambulance to get him the urgent medical care required.

“If it wasn’t for the Wales Air Ambulance, my grandfather may not have survived either of those incidents,” said Tom.

“Myself and my family are very grateful to the service for helping him and allowing us to have a few extra years with him before he passed away in 2016.”

Since his grandfather was rescued Tom has taken part in several fundraising events for Wales Air Ambulance raising more than £10,000 for the charity so far.

His next event will see him completing as many five-mile laps with, on average, 15 obstacles per lap, in 24 hours.

The obstacles include a skip full of ice, electric wires, monkey bars and a ladder with ice-cold water pouring down on competitors.

Tom, who now works as a consultant for a finance firm Stroud, Gloucestershire, said this has always been his goal.

“I’ve been a big fan of Tough Mudder since entering my first local race and I was bitten by the bug and kept doing multiple events throughout the years,” he said.

“The World’s Toughest Mudder has always been a bucket list challenge that will take a lot of mental strength and physical endurance.

“I am hoping the adrenaline will get me through it.”

Tom has raised more than £6,300 so far.

“I would like to thank everyone who has donated and supported me,” he said. “I am blown away.”

The charity needs to raise £8 million every year to keep its helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road providing vital 24/7 emergency air cover.

You can show Tom your support by donating to his fundraiser via his Just Giving page Thomas's Endure 4 page.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thomas-nicholas3