Neyland’s Guy Fawkes celebrations will this year prove even more special than ever, following the decision to donate all profits towards the town’s Cost of Living Crisis fund.

The event takes place this Sunday, November 6 at Neyland Community Hub (SA73 1TH) from 6pm, with the fireworks display expected to kick off around 7pm.

Added attractions include small children's fairground rides operating from the Hub’s rear car park, hot fast food by Daps Baps and hot and cold drinks from the bar which will be operating from inside The Hub. There will also be a raffle to win a gigantic Christmas elf.

Parking is limited around the Hub, so the public are being advised to park in the High Street car parks.

Entrance will be by donation and the council has confirmed that all profits will go towards the Neyland Cost of Living crisis. The Town Council has already been in discussion on the importance of opening warm rooms at various venues in the town throughout the winter months to help people who are struggling to pay their energy bills. It is also hoped to provide warm meals for everyone who attends.

The Cost of Living Crisis is expected to be discussed further at the next meeting of Neyland Town Council this Monday, November 7.